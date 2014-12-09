BRIEF-Siemens says to focus for now on integrating recent acquisitions

Dec 9 Siemens

* CFO says will know by end of fiscal year, which functions are redundant

* CFO says to negotiate with worker representatives in early 2015, will have concrete numbers in the European spring

* board member Davis says will look at M&A opportunities in oil and gas but focus is on getting value out of Dresser-Rand, Rolls-Royce deals for now

* CEO says still sees price erosion of about 2.5 percent in 2015

Further company coverage: