版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 16:55 BJT

Siemens CEO says won't walk away from Dresser-Rand deal

FRANKFURT Dec 9 Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said he would not consider pulling out of a deal to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand as oil prices decline.

"If we walked away from that deal we would see a lot of happy competitors. That is why we do not even think about walking away. We are in this for the long haul," Kaeser said at an investor conference on Tuesday.

Siemens in September agreed to buy Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion in cash, paying a relatively rich price to belatedly beef up its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.

Since then, crude oil prices have dropped by almost a third to close to $60 per barrel. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐