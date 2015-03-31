Siemens sticks to full-year profit forecasts - source

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MUNICH, Germany, March 31 German industrial group Siemens will confirm its full-year forecasts when it reports quarterly results in May, a senior company source said on Tuesday.
"Business is running exceptionally stably, according to plan," the source said.
The person added that Siemens saw no prospect of having to write down U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand, which it has agreed to buy for $7.6 billion, despite the steep fall in the oil price since the deal was struck last year. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.