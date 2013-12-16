版本:
Siemens, Pfizer to cooperate on diagnostic tests

FRANKFURT Dec 16 Germany's Siemens agreed to cooperate with Pfizer on diagnostic tests for therapeutic products across the U.S. drugmaker's pipeline.

Siemens said in a statement on Monday it would be one of Pfizer's collaboration partners to develop and provide in vitro diagnostic tests for use in clinical studies and, potentially, eventual global commercialisation with Pfizer products.

It did not disclose financial details.
