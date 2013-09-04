Siemens recalls microbiology testing panels - FDA

* Siemens recalls 78,020 microbiology testing panels - FDA

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Germany's Siemens recalled 78,020 microbiology testing panels in the United States as they are reporting false results, U.S. health regulators said.

The defect found in certain MicroScan panels may lead to treatment of patients with inappropriate antibiotics or to a delay in the therapy they need, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on its website on Wednesday.

The MicroScan recall was classified as the most serious type of recall - one that involves situations in which there is a reasonable probability that use of these products will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Siemens said the matter impacts only a small number of its customers, all of whom have been notified and instructed on how to respond. It said it was taking unspecified corrective action for the affected panels.