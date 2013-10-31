UPDATE 1-Siemens infrastructure unit revamp not a priority - CEO

* CEO: Must focus on getting underperforming ops in order
* Says shouldn't wait too long to make decisions
* Transformation costs exceeded 1 bln euros in FY 2012/2013
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 German industrial conglomerate
Siemens has no plan for now to dismantle its
Infrastructure & Cities division, its new chief executive said
in a company newsletter, brushing off a recent press report.
"I have already made it clear, numerous times, that changing
the IC Sector structure is not a priority for me," Joe Kaeser
said in a newsletter distributed on Thursday.
Germany's Manager Magazin reported earlier this month that
Siemens planned to dismantle Infrastructure & Cities and was
reviewing other activities.
The division was set up by Kaeser's predecessor Peter
Loescher in 2011, grouping businesses making products ranging
from security systems to high-speed trains and power
distribution systems.
It generates annual revenue of about 17.6 billion euros
($24.2 billion) but has been dogged by weak profitability.
"We don't want to, and we won't, simply give up on
businesses just because they are not performing well. We
ourselves have to get things in order again," Kaeser said in the
newsletter.
"And where it doesn't make sense for reasons of
prioritisation, we cannot wait so long that we destroy value and
that all involved must suffer through long lean periods."
Kaeser, a 33-year company veteran, was named as CEO at the
end of July after Siemens dumped Loescher four years before the
end of his contract following a series of profit warnings.
Kaeser now faces the task of overseeing a massive 6 billion
euro savings programme launched by Loescher in an attempt to
close a gap with more profitable rivals such as Switzerland's
ABB and U.S.-based General Electric.