Siemens faces storm of questions over Dresser-Rand deal

| MUNICH, Germany
MUNICH, Germany Jan 27 German industrial group
Siemens is set to face a storm of questions on
Tuesday over its $7.6 billion decision to buy U.S. oilfield
equipment maker Dresser-Rand.
Investors attending its annual shareholder meeting will want
to know how the acquisition, agreed in September in a scramble
not to be left behind by the U.S. shale boom, will benefit them,
given the halving of the oil price since then to around $49.
Siemens, whose products range from trains to turbines, is
undergoing the latest in a series of transformations under Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser, a company veteran and former finance chief
who ousted Peter Loescher as CEO in a boardroom coup in 2013.
Kaeser wants to make his mark on the company and has
launched a programme called "Vision 2020" designed to focus the
company on its core strengths of electrification, automation and
digitalisation and get rid of more consumer-oriented businesses.
But his reputation may hinge on the Dresser-Rand
acquisition, already seen as expensive at the time and whose
wisdom is being increasingly questioned as investments in U.S.
shale exploration dry up with oil prices close to six-year lows.
Translated into euros, the price is today almost one billion
euros ($1.13 billion) more expensive than when the deal was
announced. It is expected to close this summer. Siemens has
declined to say whether it was hedged for the currency risk.
Investors want more clarity on Kaeser's vision and ability
to carry it through, as well as on corporate governance under 71
year-old Chairman Gerhard Cromme, who presided over the chaotic
ousting of Loescher as well as that of the previous CEO.
"We will ask questions on the company's new strategy and the
acquisition of U.S. company Dresser-Rand, urge the management
board to focus on executing the portfolio optimisation plan and
strengthening project management, and seek more detailed
information about the board evaluation," said Hans-Christoph
Hirt, director of Hermes EOS, which advises fund managers and
other institutional investors.
Kaeser said last month he would not even think of walking
away from the Dresser-Rand deal, for which Siemens would have to
pay a break-up fee of $400 million.
"And if it kind of goes to my gut feel, I would actually
think that by the time we have finished the integration of
Dresser-Rand the oil price is going to be north of $85 again,"
he told investors at a capital markets day in Berlin.
Ahead of the AGM, Siemens will release quarterly results
expected to show a 2 percent decline in profit from its
industrial divisions and flat total revenue.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)