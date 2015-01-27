版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 22:35 BJT

Siemens chairman says to stay on until 2018

MUNICH Jan 27 Gerhard Cromme, the powerful chairman of German industrial group Siemens, will stay on until the end of his contract in 2018, he told shareholders at Siemens' annual general meeting on Tuesday, a year after facing public calls to resign at the same event.

Cromme, 71, has been on Siemens' supervisory board since 2003, during which time he has seen off three chief executives - two of them since he became chairman.

Cromme, a former CEO of German steelmaker Krupp, was also the driving force behind the 1999 mega-merger of Thyssen and Krupp. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐