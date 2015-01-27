Siemens CEO says Dresser-Rand acquisition still makes sense -CNBC

MUNICH Jan 27 Joe Kaeser, chief executive of
German industrial group Siemens, said the company's
decision to pursue a $7.6 billion takeover of U.S. oilfield
equipment maker Dresser-Rand was still a sensible move.
"Absolutely it does make sense," Kaeser told CNBC television
after the company released its quarterly results.
"We are in here through the cycle and we are in here for the
long term," he said.
Investors are keen to know how the Dresser-Rand acquisition,
agreed in September in a scramble not to be left behind by the
U.S. shale boom, will benefit them, given the halving of the oil
price since then to around $49.
