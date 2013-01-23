Siemens CEO gives gloomy outlook for euro zone economy

MUNICH Jan 23 Siemens does not sees any improvement in the euro zone economy in the months ahead, its chief executive said after the German engineering conglomerate reported a decline in quarterly new orders.

"The mood in Europe calmed down in the second half of 2012, but economic output in the euro zone will most likely decline once again," Peter Loescher told journalists on Wednesday.

He said while economic forecasts for the United States were still very cautious, he believed the economic recovery there could pick up again. Forecasts for China's economic growth have improved, he said.