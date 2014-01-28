Siemens Q1 core profit up 15 pct as project charges decline

MUNICH Jan 28 German engineering group Siemens
reported on Tuesday a 15 percent gain in
first-quarter core operating profit as its savings programme
bore fruit and it incurred fewer charges related to poor project
execution.
Total Sector Profit - operating profit from its four main
businesses - rose to 1.79 billion euros ($2.45 billion) from
1.56 billion, coming in just below analyst consensus of 1.86
billion in a Reuters poll.
Siemens, which affirmed its full-year outlook, also said it
was de-listing its American Depositary Receipts from the New
York Stock Exchange, citing low trading volumes of its shares in
the United States.