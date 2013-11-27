Siemens sees infrastructure business reaching margin target

* All four main businesses to reach margin target this year
* Infrastructure & Cities (I&C) to reach low end of range
* Target range for I&C is 8-12 pct EBITDA margin
* I&C to hold investor day on Dec. 5
FRANKFURT, Nov 27 German engineer Siemens
expects its Infrastructure & Cities (I&C) business,
which has been hit by project delays and restructuring, to reach
its profitability target this financial year, it said on
Wednesday.
There has been speculation, brushed off by Siemens' new
chief executive Joe Kaeser, that the group might dismantle the
I&C business after its performance fell well short of
expectations.
In the financial year ended Sept. 30, the business posted a
margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.7 percent, well below a target range
of 8-12 percent.
That made it the least profitable of Siemens' four main
businesses, behind Industry, Energy and Healthcare.
"We expect that all sectors will be in their respective
margin corridors in fiscal 2014, with Infrastructure & Cities
reaching the low end of its target range," Siemens said in its
annual financial report, published on Wednesday.
The I&C division was set up by Kaeser's predecessor Peter
Loescher in 2011, grouping businesses making products from
security systems to high-speed trains and power distribution
systems, which the former CEO saw benefiting from rapid global
urbanisation.
I&C generates about 17 billion euros ($23.1 billion) of
annual revenue - or 23 percent of group sales - but accounted
for only about 5 percent of group profit last year, hit by
restructuring costs and charges related to the delayed delivery
of high-speed trains.
Some analysts have said Siemens should exit some of the
lower-margin parts of the business, such as Building
Technologies, and either find a partner for its train building
business or sell it.
But Kaeser, a 33-year company veteran appointed to the helm
at the end of July, has said changing I&C's structure was not a
priority for him.
His focus for now is returning the group to calmer waters
after profit warnings and a boardroom bust-up led to his
predecessor's departure, and overseeing a 6 billion euro savings
programme meant to close the gap with more profitable rivals
such as Switzerland's ABB and U.S.-based General
Electric.
Siemens has said Kaeser would hold off presenting his new
strategy for the group until May, but investors hope management
will give a first glimpse of its plans for I&C at an investor
day for the division on Dec. 5.