UPDATE 1-Siemens new orders slide as crisis spooks customers

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, July 26 Siemens posted a 23
percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than expected, as
customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained
from making investments.
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate said on Thursday
order intake -- a barometer of future sales -- declined to 17.8
billion euros ($21.58 billion) in its fiscal third quarter,
missing a 19.5 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Profit at Siemens' Industry sector, usually the first of its
businesses to suffer in an economic slump, declined 26 percent
to 523 million euros, below the most pessimistic analyst and
missing consensus of 619 million euros.
The Industry sector -- the bread and butter of Siemens --
has been the worst-hit of its four segments as demand declines
for a range of products ranging from electric drive systems as
well as control machinery for factory assembly lines and
amusement park rides.
Business activity in the 17 euro zone states, Siemens
biggest market, shrank for a sixth straight month in July, with
output in Germany's manufacturing sector contracting at its
fastest pace in over three years and business sentiment dropping
for the third month in a row in July. EUR/PMIS
Swiss rival ABB earlier on Thursday said positive
developments in China and the strength in the United States
helped it grow more positive about the future, even as it missed
expectations with its second quarter profit due to exchange rate
fluctuations.
Siemens said core operating profit of its four main
businesses - Industry, Energy, Healthcare and Infrastructure -
jumped 59 percent to 1.82 billion euros, mainly due to the
absence of huge one-offs that depressed earnings last year.
The Munich-based maker of products ranging from fast trains
and windmills to lightbulbs and hearing aids also profited from
a fat backlog of orders for gas and steam turbines as well as
other late-cycle businesses, which take a year to feel the
effects of economic swings.
Despite a weakening trend in early-cycle businesses, Siemens
confirmed its full year target for net income from continuing
operations, which it had slashed in April to 5.2-5.4 billion
euros from a previous guidance of at least 6 billion.
Analysts on average have seen Siemens hitting only the lower
end of the corridor, if not miss it altogether.
"Given the deteriorating environment it becomes more
difficult to achieve our guidance for the fiscal year," CEO
Peter Loescher said.
Siemens also cancelled plans to float its lighting unit
Osram and announced it now planned to spin it off instead.
General Electric, a Siemens rival whose quarterly
profit topped Wall Street's expectations on Friday, posted a
lower-than-expected rise in revenues because of weakness in
Europe, though U.S. demand boosted earnings.
According to ThomsonReuters StarMine, which weights
analysts' estimates based on their track record, Siemens trades
at 9.8 times its estimated 12-month forward earnings, at a
discount to ABB and GE, which trade at multiples of 10.6 and
12.1, respectively.