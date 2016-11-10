UPDATE 3-Siemens plans public listing of healthcare business

* Healthcare listing outweighs cautious guidance, order drop
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Nov 10 Germany's Siemens said
it planned a public listing of its $15 billion healthcare
business, lifting its shares to a 16-year high as investors
hoped for an injection of capital that would lift its valuation
while funding future investments.
Healthcare is the most profitable business of the
trains-to-turbines group but will need large investments in
coming years as the industry shifts from the simple selling of
equipment to managing health more broadly.
Although Siemens gave no details on when or how much of the
business it planned to float, the announcement was enough to
outweigh a cautious outlook for the coming year.
Siemens shares touched a 16-year high of 109.40 euros and by
1016 GMT were trading up 4.2 percent at 108.90 euros, the
second-biggest gainers in a 1 percent-higher German blue-chip
index on Thursday.
"With a listing, Siemens believes it will be better able to
build positions in identified growth fields (where multiples
will be much higher)" wrote Barclays capital-goods analysts,
who rate Siemens "equal weight/neutral".
The move, which follows a carve-out of the business from the
rest of the group, takes Siemens in a different direction from
global rivals General Electric and Philips, who
are focusing more on healthcare as they shed financial services
and lighting respectively.
Siemens has the past years quit the semiconductor, lighting,
automotive and communications businesses, among others, seeking
to minimise the discount to its valuation that comes from being
a conglomerate and to focus on its core strengths of factory
automation and energy technology.
That leaves it mainly supplying big-ticket industrial goods,
a market vulnerable to political uncertainty that discourages
manufacturers from making investments.
MUTED FORECAST
Siemens said it expected a modest rise of 1-2 percent in
sales in its current fiscal year to the end of September, and
for orders to outpace revenues, provided that the market for
high-margin, short-cycle businesses - such as Siemens' highly
profitable factory-automation software - stabilises.
"Our forecast doesn't leave much room for error," Kaeser
told a news conference at the company's Munich headquarters.
Kaeser said, however, that the shock victory of Donald Trump
in the U.S. presidential election could have a silver lining for
Siemens, given Trump's campaign promises to rebuild
infrastructure.
Siemens makes $22 billion or a quarter of its revenue in the
United States.
"Give him a chance, let's see what we can do together and
take the positive out of it," Kaeser told Bloomberg TV.
For its fourth quarter, Siemens reported an 18 percent rise
in net income to 1.18 billion euros ($1.3 billion), in line with
expectations, and flat industrial business profit of 2.45
billion euros that beat the average estimate of 2.41 billion
euros in a Reuters poll.
But a 13 percent drop in order intake to 20.3 billion euros
- which Siemens put down to a tough comparison with the year-ago
period when it won large contracts including a German wind-power
deal - fell short of the 21.4 billion euros poll average.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Adrian Croft and
Keith Weir)