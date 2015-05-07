Siemens misses profit expectations, cuts more jobs

FRANKFURT May 7 German industrial group Siemens
fell short of market expectations with a 5 percent
drop in quarterly industrial profit as an unexpectedly weak
result at its digital factory unit compounded problems at its
energy operations.
Siemens said on Thursday it would cut an additional 4,500
jobs, half of them in Germany, as it struggles with low demand
and price erosion in its core gas turbines business while
grappling with a host of other underperforming operations.
Profit from Siemens' industrial businesses in the quarter to
end-March was 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), below a Reuters
poll average forecast of 1.78 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)