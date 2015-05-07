Siemens says to reach lower end of margin guidance

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk says takes delivery of M/V Southport Eagle
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 7 Siemens is likely to reach only the lower end of its industrial profit margin guidance this fiscal year amid pressure on its energy and other underperforming businesses, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Thursday.
"It's clear that it is more about the lower end of the level than the mid-point," he told an analyst conference after Siemens reported a 9.0 industrial profit margin for its second quarter, below its 10-11 percent full-year target. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months
* Aurora announces senior management change, appoints Glen Ibbott as chief financial officer