Siemens sees catch-up with rivals beginning in 2018

FRANKFURT Oct 22 German engineering group
Siemens may need until 2018 before it can start to
catch up with major rivals in terms of sales growth, its chief
executive told a German magazine.
CEO Joe Kaeser unveiled a corporate overhaul in May, dubbed
"Vision 2020", that will simplify the group's structure and help
the company make up ground lost to more profitable competitors
such as Switzerland's ABB and U.S.-based General
Electric.
"The growth targets under 'Vision 2020' are set out in such
a way that we can grow faster than the competitors from 2018,"
Kaeser was quoted as saying by Manager Magazin on Wednesday,
according to an excerpt of an interview to be published on
Friday.
He cited product development cycles of many years for the
company's gear and equipment such as gas and wind turbines,
converter stations and trains.
Kaeser said in July there was "no quick fix" for the
problems at its energy business.
Manager Magazin also cited company sources as saying that up
to 10,000 more jobs may have to be cut over the next few years
as part of the overhaul.
The company said in May that close to 12,000 jobs would be
affected.
Siemens declined to comment.
