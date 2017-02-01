Siemens sees high volatility, deferred projects in energy market

MUNICH, Germany Feb 1 Top European engineering
group Siemens is seeing high volatility and caution
in power-generation markets due to political uncertainty, it
said after reporting a 40 percent drop in quarterly orders in
its Power and Gas division.
"We have to fight for every order. Price pressure is
intense," Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas told a news
conference ahead of Siemens' annual shareholder meeting on
Wednesday.
Lisa Davis, head of the group's energy business, said there
was, however, a stabilising trend and slight recovery in
Siemens' oil and gas business.
U.S. drilling activity is on the rise and shale production
is forecast to rebound as OPEC has cut supply.
