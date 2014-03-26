Siemens medical unit wins Pentagon deal worth up to $1.8 bln

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
WASHINGTON, March 26 Siemens Medical Solutions, a unit of Germany's Siemens AG, has won a contract valued at up to $1.8 billion to provide radiology systems, parts and other accessories to the U.S. military, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
It said the Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency was exercising the fifth option period on a contract that had seven one-year options. The latest option runs through March 30, 2015.
The contract allows the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies to order equipment as needed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.