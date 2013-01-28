版本:
Siemens picks Goldman to advise on sale of water unit -sources

FRANKFURT Jan 28 Siemens has picked Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of its Water Technologies unit, two people familiar with the matter said.

The sale may officially be launched in the second quarter, the sources added.

Siemens and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
