Siemens wins world's biggest onshore wind power order

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
FRANKFURT Dec 16 Siemens won an order to supply 448 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1,050 megawatts (MW) to U.S.-based MidAmerican Energy, which the German engineering group said was the largest single order for onshore wind power ever awarded.
The wind turbines, with a nominal rating of 2.3 MW each and a rotor diameter of 108 metres, are to be installed in five different projects in Iowa, Siemens said in a statement on Monday.
Siemens said it would also be responsible for service and maintenance of the wind turbines.
Siemens did not provide any financial details of the transaction.
By a rule of thumb, one megawatt of onshore wind capacity sells for 1 million euros ($1.37 million).
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.