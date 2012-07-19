Sierra Leone awards eight offshore oil blocks

GENEVA, July 19 Sierra Leone has provisionally
awarded contracts to 11 companies including Noble Energy
and Chevron Sahara to explore for oil in eight offshore
blocks, a government statement showed.
The following were awarded blocks: African Petroleum Corp,
Kosmos, Elinilto Ltd, Signet Petroleum, Minexco, Masters Energy,
Chevron Sahara, Noble Energy, Odye, GNBH Sierra Leone
Exploration and Vadara Petroleum and Hydrocarbons.
The government said it received 59 applications for the
blocks which formed part of the West African country's third bid
round.