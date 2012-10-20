S.Leone opposition plans to review mining code, contracts

| FREETOWN
FREETOWN Oct 20 Sierra Leone's main opposition
party plans to introduce a raft of reforms to the mining and oil
sectors if it wins elections next month, according to its
election programme released on Saturday.
The Sierra Leone People's Party's (SLPP) presidential
candidate, former junta leader Julius Maada Bio, hopes to
dislodge incumbent Ernest Bai Koroma's All People's Congress
government in the November 17 poll.
The SLPP's manifesto proposes a review of all existing
mining and oil deals as well as the law that governs the mining
sector, according to a copy obtained by Reuters.
"It is now glaringly obvious that the APC government is
raping the Sierra Leone mining industry," the manifesto said,
referring to President Koroma's ruling All People's Congress
Party, which came to power in 2007.
"Such rape is wide-ranging but primarily borders on signing
fiscal agreements that are not in line with best practices and
undermine our national taxation laws," it said.
Sierra Leone has abundant natural resources including iron
ore, diamonds, gold, bauxite and the titanium ore rutile. Oil
was found offshore in 2009 but it remains unclear if commercial
quantities are present.
Ten years though after the end of its bloody civil war,
which left some 50,000 dead, Sierra Leone remains one of the
world's poorest countries.
The mining law the SLPP proposes to review was drawn up in
2009 with donor support.
"We are saying for the first time we will review everything
about mining in Sierra Leone to make sure it accords with
international best practice," the party's national secretary
general Banja Tejan-Sie told Reuters.
The SLPP manifesto launch comes two days after the ruling
party presented its own document, which promised to increase
revenue from mining.
The government has scored points for infrastructure projects
but attracted condemnation for signing mining deals that did not
conform to the law.
In particular an agreement with British iron ore firm London
Mining specified a tax rate of 6 percent rather than
the 37.5 percent stipulated by statute, though that deal has
since been renegotiated.
The opposition's manifesto also proposes to make all mining
contracts public.
President Koroma's spokesman Unisa Sesay was dismissive of
the opposition's plans on Saturday.
"When you are not in government there is a lot of talk you
talk," he told Reuters. "When you are in government you have to
contend with where to get the resources."
Sesay said the APC government had renegotiated some deals
and was "exploring new ways for getting even more resources from
mining activities".
The opposition SLPP said in its manifesto it would allocate
10 percent of the country's budget to agriculture to help the
west African state become self-sufficient in rice and cassava.
Though it has the potential to be a major agricultural
exporter Sierra Leone is currently dependent on imported
foodstuffs, in particular staple rice.