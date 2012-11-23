Sierra Leone president Koroma re-elected - electoral commission

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Q4 revenue rose 9 pct to $39.4 mln
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
FREETOWN Nov 23 Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma won re-election in Nov. 17 polls with 58.7 percent of the vote, ahead of his top rival Julius Maada Bio on 37.4 percent, the West African state's electoral body announced on Friday.
Koroma has overseen an investment boom in the country's resources sector that could make it one of the world's fastest growing economies this year.
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares
* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp