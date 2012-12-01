Koroma strengthens hand in Sierra Leone parliament

FREETOWN Dec 1 Sierra Leone's ruling All
People's Congress party secured a majority in parliament,
results of the Nov. 17 election published late on Friday showed.
The party of President Ernest Bai Koroma now controls 67 of
the 124 seats in parliament, gaining eight seats.
The main opposition, Sierra Leone People's Party took 42
seats, losing three. The SLPP has said the election was
fraudulent and that it will boycott parliament.
Koroma took 58.7 percent of votes in the presidential
election that handed him a second term, results announced on
Nov. 23 showed, enough to secure a first round victory over SLPP
candidate, former junta leader Julius Maada Bio.
He will oversee billions of dollars of investment in the
aid-dependent country's resources that include gold, diamonds,
oil and iron ore.
Iron-ore shipments by British companies African Minerals and
London Mining are expected to buoy the economy to 20 percent
growth this year, below a forecast of more than 50 percent but
still one of the world's fastest rates.
A 100-strong observer mission from the European Union said
the advantages of incumbency meant there was no level playing
field for the election but said it was generally free and fair.
The SLPP is demanding an international investigation into
the election.
Banja Tejan-Sie, the SLPP's national secretary general, said
on Saturday it was not yet certain whether the party's members
of parliament would attend next week's swearing-in ceremony.
"We do not distinguish between the elections," he said,
referring to the presidential, parliamentary and local council
polls. "We have concerns about all the results."