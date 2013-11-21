版本:
BRIEF-Sierra Wireless says files complaint against Nokia

Nov 21 Sierra Wireless Inc : * Says files with European commission and U.S. ftc against Nokia "for abuse of

dominant position in gsm and 3g essential patents" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
