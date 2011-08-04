UPDATE 1-Sierra Wireless Q2 loss narrower than expected; shares up

* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.10
Aug 4 Canada's Sierra Wireless
reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, and said it
expects third-quarter revenue to improve as it launches new
products for Canada's expanding 4G network.
U.S.-listed shares of the Vancouver-based company were up 9
percent in extended trading. They closed at $8.98 on Thursday on
Nasdaq.
For the third quarter, Sierra, which makes mobile modems,
expects revenue of $150-$155 million and earnings of 3-5 cents a
share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 15 cents per
share on revenue of $169.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Second quarter net loss was $6.8 million, or 22 cents per
share, compared with $8.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
ago. On an adjusted basis, the net loss was 3 cents a share.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $139.9 million. Sierra said the
revenue decline was mainly due to the loss of business from
Barnes & Noble and Clearwire Corp .
For the quarter, analysts had expected a loss of 10 cents
per share on revenue of $142.5 million.
