Former GOP Senator Judd Gregg named CEO of lobbying group SIFMA

NEW YORK May 20 The Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association named former Republican Senator
Judd Gregg as its chief executive officer, the lobbying group
said Monday.
The appointment of the veteran politician, who also was
governor of New Hampshire and a member of the U.S. House of
Representatives, continues a growing trend of legislators,
financial regulators, bank executives and lobbyists moving back
and forth among the channels.
Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary
Schapiro last month joined Promontory Financial Group, a
Washington lobbying firm founded by former Comptroller of the
Currency Eugene Ludwig.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
or SIFMA, also named its acting president and chief executive
Kenneth Bentsen Jr. as president. He is a former Texas
congressman and nephew of former Texas Democratic Senator Lloyd
Bentsen.
Bentsen in February replaced Timothy Ryan, a banker and
former regulator who resigned as president and CEO after almost
five years at the trade group to become JPMorgan Chase & Co's
chief regulator. A former savings and loan company
regulator, Ryan previously worked at JPMorgan as vice chairman
for financial institutions and governments.