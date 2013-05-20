UPDATE 1-Trade group SIFMA names ex-U.S. Sen. Gregg as CEO

* SIFMA is U.S. securities industry's largest trade group
* Ex-U.S. Sen. Gregg had been adviser to Goldman Sachs
* SIFMA splits up CEO, president roles
* Kenneth Bentsen to be full-time president
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, May 20 SIFMA, the U.S. securities
industry's largest trade group, named former U.S. Senator Judd
Gregg as chief executive officer, in a move that may signal a
desire to mend fences with ordinary Americans and U.S. Congress.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
had been expected to give the post to interim chief executive
and president Kenneth Bentsen, a veteran lobbyist, said a person
close to the group.
Instead, it split up the functions, naming Bentsen as
full-time president with a mandate to influence a slew of rules
regulators are now writing to govern trading, investment banking
and mutual and hedge fund investing.
Gregg, whose bipartisan credentials include two terms as
governor of New Hampshire, three as senator, four as
congressman, and one-time nominee for Secretary of Commerce in
U.S. President Barack Obama's cabinet, said he will leave
legislative maneuvering to Bentsen while he rallies the public
about the need for preserving efficient U.S. capital markets and
cheap access to credit markets.
Republican Gregg left the Senate in 2011.
The trade group, whose members include large and small
brokerage firms, banks and asset management firms, has long
worried about losing the trust and confidence of individual
investors. But since the 2008 financial crisis, the issue has
moved beyond retail brokerage firms to the industry as a whole.
At a hastily convened news conference in New York on Monday,
Gregg said capital markets and access to inexpensive credit are
the core fuel of the U.S. economy. "There won't be jobs on Main
Street" without them, he said.
Gregg, who said he was a prime supporter of the
multibillion-dollar bailout of banks in 2008, withdrew his
nomination to serve in Obama's cabinet when he realized he would
not be able to support the president's budget policies to
stimulate the economy. On Monday he said he will have to make
changes in his investment portfolio and possibly resign from
other commitments, but will remain co-chairman of the bipartisan
Campaign to Fix the Debt.
Gregg has served as a senior international adviser to
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. A Goldman spokesman did not
immediately comment on Gregg's current role with the firm.
Gregg liberally dropped the names of current legislators at
the news conference and said he is aware of pressure from
"populist" corners of the electorate against the markets.
"My personal view is we've taken a lot of hits as 'those
nasty bankers' responsible for the Great Recession, and that
much of it has been politically motivated," said Curt Bradbury,
president of Stephens Inc, Arkansas's biggest brokerage firm and
a member of the SIFMA board.
Bradbury was not on the search committee, which won full
board approval last Friday for the Gregg appointment. He said he
supports the hire as well as the "promotion" of Bentsen, a
former congressman and nephew of former Texas senator Lloyd
Bentsen, even if it should moderately drive up SIFMA's
compensation budget.
SIFMA has not previously separated the roles of CEO and
presidents, but had co-CEOs as late as 2006.
A trade group spokesman declined to comment about
compensation.
Gregg replaces Timothy Ryan, a banker and former regulator
who resigned as president and CEO in February after almost five
years to rejoin JPMorgan Chase & Co. A former savings
and loan company regulator, Ryan also previously worked at
JPMorgan as vice chairman for financial institutions and
governments.
At SIFMA, Ryan earned $3 million in 2011, the last year for
which the group's tax forms were available.