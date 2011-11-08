Securities industry bearish on its profitability

* Dodd-Frank ranks "8" on industry Richter Scale -analyst

* Wall Street layoffs in "2nd inning" -portfolio manager

* US consumers seen in 8-10 year debt-reduction cycle

* Wealthy individuals disdain bank loans -Krawcheck

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK Nov. 8 Wall Street's principal trade group ended its annual meeting this week with a forecast of stingy securities industry profits, prodigious layoffs and migraine-inducing uncertainty about new rules and regulations.

The Dodd-Frank regulatory law passed last year ranks at "about an eight on the (10-point) Richter scale" for big banks, Guy Moszkowski, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's financial services equity analysts, told the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association at its closing session Monday.

Uncertainty about how regulators will draw the line between market-making for clients and prohibited proprietary trading makes it impossible to advise clients on whether there is value in the beaten-down stocks of Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup (C.N) and other big banks, the analyst said. The companies historically reap about half their revenue from trading for both clients and their own accounts.

"Until we get clarity on some of the rules, we're staying on the sidelines," said Matthew Carpenter, a senior portfolio manager at hedge fund Moore Capital Management who joined Moszkowski on the "Outlook for the Financial Sector" panel that closed the day-long conference.

Moore Capital is making bets on small and mid-cap financial stocks but finds large-cap financials "uninvestable right now" because of volatility and regulatory uncertainty. Regulators should be able to distinguish between trading to facilitate client orders and riskier proprietary trading with no "noble cause behind it," said Carpenter, who formerly ran Citigroup's now folded proprietary equity trading group.

The dilemma for the securities industry is that while it hates uncertainty, it is terrified regulators will issue a spate of ill-considered rules that fail to clarify such distinctions in a rush to meet Dodd-Frank deadlines.

"We've asked ourselves continuously if we want financial reform done quickly so we can adapt and move on, or do we want it done correctly even though delay causes lack of certainty," SIFMA President and CEO Timothy Ryan said at the conference's opening session.

Uncertainty appears to have triumphed. "If there's delay, there's delay," Ryan said.

LAYOFFS JUST STARTING

The cost will be meted out to traders and investment bankers as banks impose more layoffs, bonus cuts and outsourcing alternatives while waiting for a better economy and regulatory clarity. Carpenter said "headcount cost reduction" is in only "the second inning" in banking. Moszkowski said a "very protracted" economic downturn will keep expenses under the gun for years to come.

Higher capital rules and oppressive consumer debt levels also are having their effect, according to Toos Daruvala, a banking and securities industry consultant at McKinsey & Co.

"There's a lot more more consumer deleveraging to be done, which means a lot slower growth," he said. He forecast that it will take eight to 10 more years for consumers to shake off their debt loads.

Sallie Krawcheck, ousted as president of Bank of America's wealth and investment management group in September, offered more bad news at the day-long conference.

The very rich are too insecure about the economy and market events such as last May's Flash Crash to borrow money for their businesses or investment portfolios, she said, noting that the only part of her former division that was behind budget at the time she left was lending.

To survive amid the dire outlook ahead, U.S. banks must wield a sharp ax on expenses, shed capital-eroding assets and raise client fees, said Daruvala. The good news is that big banks can expand in the developing nations of Latin America, Asia, eastern Europe and Africa and gain market share from troubled European banks that are winding down some trading businesses, he said.

Lifting his own half-full glass, Ryan said the forced and painful "transformation" of the securities industry following the 2008 crisis is well under way. "It's the beginning of the end," he said.

John Taft, chief executive of Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) U.S. wealth management division and the great grandson of U.S. President William Howard Taft, begged to differ. "I don't know if it's the beginning of the end," he responded as he gave his farewell address as SIFMA's 2011 chairman. "Investor confidence has been, and continues to be, sorely tested." (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)