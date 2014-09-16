UPDATE 1-Biodefense drugmaker Siga files for bankruptcy

(Adds details)
Sept 16 Siga Technologies Inc, a
supplier of antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic
stockpile, filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection as it seeks
time to appeal a court order favoring PharmAthene Inc in
a licensing dispute.
Shares of the company, which is also developing an Ebola
drug, fell 51 percent in premarket trading.
The Delaware Court of Chancery had earlier ruled that
PharmAthene is entitled to a lumpsum payment in damages from
Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to
its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat, Siga said.
The court did not specify the amount but Siga said in
bankruptcy court documents that it expected it to be as much as
$232 million.
Siga said it would appeal the ruling but must post a bond
for the full amount of the damages plus post-judgment interest
under Delaware law.
The biodefense drug developer listed total assets of $209.5
million and liabilities of $197.9 million in its Chapter 11
petition with the Southern District of New York.
The only way to stop PharmAthene from enforcing the Chancery
court's judgment and to continue operating as a going concern
was to file for bankruptcy protection, Siga said on Tuesday.
The company said the filing would also preserve its ability
to supply the antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. Strategic
National Stockpile under Project BioShield Act of 2004.
Siga develops drugs against diseases such as smallpox and
dengue. The company has partnerships with U.S. agencies
including the Department of Health and Human Services, the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of
Defense.
Up to Monday's close of $1.44, Siga's shares had more than
halved in the past year. PharmAthene closed at $2.20 on Monday
on the American Stock Exchange.
The case is In re: Siga Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No: 14-12623.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)