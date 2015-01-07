Delaware court orders Siga to pay PharmAthene $113 mln

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
Jan 7 A Delaware judge on Wednesday ordered Siga Technologies Inc, a supplier of an antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic stockpile, to pay PharmAthene Inc $113.1 million in damages in a licensing dispute.
The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug. 8 ruled that PharmAthene is entitled to damages from Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat. Wednesday's ruling determined those damages, which are to include as-yet unspecified prejudgment interest, according to court documents.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
