版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-court orders SIGA Technologies to pay PharmAthene $113.1 mln in damages in contract dispute

Jan 7 SIGA Technologies Inc : * Delaware court orders SIGA Technologies to pay PharmAthene

$113.1 million in damages in contract dispute-court docs * Damage award to PharmAthene to include prejudgment interest, court

doesn't specify amount
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐