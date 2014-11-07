Buyout firms to bid for Swiss packaging maker SIG Combibloc - sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 7 Buyout groups BC
Partners, Onex and Partners Group are set to bid for Swiss
packaging maker SIG Combibloc in an auction likely to raise less
for seller New Zealand's Reynolds than initially seemed likely,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Reynolds, backed by New Zealand's richest man, is looking to
sell SIG Combibloc to reduce debt.
"Offers are due Monday," one of the sources said, adding
several other private equity groups including PAG had dropped
out of the race.
Firms such as Crown and Asian Paper had also spent
some time looking at SIG Combibloc but were not expected to be
among the bidders for the world's No. 2 maker of drink cartons.
The sources added Onex and Partners Group might tie up with
other investors.
While bidders with first round offers above 3.9 billion
euros ($4.9 billion) were accepted for the second round,
valuations have since come down to 3.5-3.8 billion, the sources
said. That could in part be due to a drop in SIG's recent
business performance.
SIG, which Hart acquired for $2.3 billion in 2007, has
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around 420 million euros and had
originally been expected to fetch about 10 times that amount.
Bankers are working on debt packages of about 6.5 times
SIG's EBITDA, or 3 billion euros including undrawn debt.
Leveraged loans and high-yield bonds denominated in euros and
dollars are all being considered, banking sources said.
Representatives for BC Partners and Partners Group declined
to comment, while Onex, Reynolds and SIG were not immediately
available for comment.
SIG manufactures aseptic carton packaging that allows
juices, milk, soups and sauces to be stored for a long period of
time without refrigeration. The company has around 5,100
employees in 40 countries.
(1 US dollar = 0.8049 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Claire Ruckin, Freya Berry;
Editing by Mark Potter)