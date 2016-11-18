France's Sigfox raises further $160 mln for 'Internet of Things' network - source

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
London Nov 18 French startup Sigfox has raised a further 150 million euros ($159.11 million) from heavyweight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart meters to the Internet, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
France's Total and San Francisco-based Salesforce.com are among the new investors in Sigfox, according to the source.
In February 2015, the French startup, founded in 2010 by French entrepreneur Ludovic Le Moan, raised $115 million from investors including include Spain's Telefonica, France's GDF Suez, NTT Docomo Ventures, SK Telecom , Air Liquide and Elliott Management, sources said at the time. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Editing by Anjuli Davies)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
