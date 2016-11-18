France's Sigfox raises further $160 mln for 'Internet of Things' network - source

London Nov 18 French startup Sigfox has raised a further 150 million euros ($159.11 million) from heavyweight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart meters to the Internet, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

France's Total and San Francisco-based Salesforce.com are among the new investors in Sigfox, according to the source.

In February 2015, the French startup, founded in 2010 by French entrepreneur Ludovic Le Moan, raised $115 million from investors including include Spain's Telefonica, France's GDF Suez, NTT Docomo Ventures, SK Telecom , Air Liquide and Elliott Management, sources said at the time. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Editing by Anjuli Davies)