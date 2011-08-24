UPDATE 1-Sigma Designs swings to Q2 loss; shares fall

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
* Q2 loss $0.69/shr vs EPS of $0.02
* Q2 adj loss $0.44/shr
* Rev down 36 pct
* Shares slump 10 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)
AUG 24 Sigma Designs Inc swung to a second-quarter loss as it faced a steep drop in deployments of first generation set-top boxes with its IPTV media processors.
The company, which makes chips for set top boxes, reported a loss of $22 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a profit of $495,000, or 2 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
The net revenue for the quarter was down 36 percent to $46.7 million.
Excluding items, the company recorded a loss of 44 cents a share. Analysts were expecting Sigma to post a loss of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell 10 percent in after market trade. They had closed up nearly 2 percent at $8.44 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: