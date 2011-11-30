UPDATE 1-Sigma Designs posts Q3 loss

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Q3 adj loss $0.08 vs last yr EPS $0.16
* Q3 revenue $39.7 mln vs last yr $77.8 mln
Nov 30 Sigma Designs Inc, which makes chips for set-top boxes, posted a third-quarter loss on charges related to its reduced market capitalization.
The company had a $111.3 million write-down of goodwill and a portion of Sigma's other intangible assets based on reductions in its market capitalization in the quarter.
For the third quarter, net loss was $121.6 million, or $3.78 per share, compared with net income of $5.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 8 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell 49 percent to $39.7 million.
Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company closed at $6.97 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: