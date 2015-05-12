UPDATE 1-Baxter buys cancer drugs from Italian drugmaker for $900 mln

(Adds details, background, shares)
May 12 Baxter International Inc said it
agreed to buy two drugs to treat a rare form of blood cancer
from Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau Finanziaria SpA for $900
million, before expenses.
Both the drugs are biologics to treat acute lymphoblastic
leukemia (ALL) and will form part of Baxter's biopharmaceutical
business Baxalta, which is expected to be spun off this year.
Of the two drugs, Oncaspar is approved for sale in the
United States, Germany and Poland and has about $100 million in
annual sales, Baxter said on Tuesday. The other drug is
currently undergoing trials.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified ALL as
a rare disease and the American Cancer Society estimates that
about 6,250 new cases of ALL will be diagnosed in 2015.
Treatments for rare diseases have attracted interest from
drugmakers and high premiums for their developers as the
therapies can command exceptionally high prices with little
pushback from the limited number of patients.
Biologics, made from living cells, also carry hefty price
tags as they have safer profiles and stronger efficacy than
typical treatments for cancers and immunological diseases.
Baxter's deal is expected to close in the third quarter and
add to its adjusted profit on a cash basis in the first full
year after that.
Other drugmakers that are currently developing treatments
for ALL include Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Genmab A/S and
Roche AG.
Baxter shares were little changed at $69.16 in early trading
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)