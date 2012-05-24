Signet Jewelers profit beats but sales miss view

May 24 Signet Jewelers Ltd, parent of Kay Jewelers, Jared and H. Samuel, reported better than expected first-quarter profit despite a slowing pace of growth in its U.S. sales.

Companywide, sales edged up 1.4 percent to $900 million, but fell short of the $912.2 million Wall Street was expecting, according to I/B/E/S.

U.S. same-store sales rose 1.2 percent in the quarter, and were up by the same percentage in Britain, where Signet gets about 20 percent of sales and where business has been more uneven.

Net income rose to $82.5 million, or 96 cents per share, from $75.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. That was 5 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

Signet said it expects earnings per share of between 78 and 84 cents during the current quarter -- below the 90 cents analysts project.