UPDATE 1-Signet Jewelers holiday quarter profit rises

March 22 Signet Jewelers Ltd posted a higher holiday-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and more exclusive merchandise.

Signet reported net income of $156.6 million, or $1.79 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, beating Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares with $105.4 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

At Kay Jewelers, a U.S. chain that accounts for nearly half of Signet's overall business, sales at stores open at least a year were up 9.1 percent during the period that includes the Christmas season. Overall, Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 8.3 percent.

The company said February U.S. same-store sales rose 7.6 percent, helped by Valentine's Day.

In Britain, where Signet gets 19 percent of its sales, same-store sales 1.7 percent in the holiday quarter.

Companywide, sales rose 6.6 percent to $1.35 billion.

Signet, whose chains also include Jared in the United States and H.Samuel in Britain, raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 12 cents.