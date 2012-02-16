Signet Jewelers names new COO for U.S. division

Feb 16 Signet Jewelers Ltd
on Thursday named an internal executive as the new chief
operating operator of its U.S. division, beginning this summer.
Ed Hrabak, 56, will become COO of Sterling Jewelers Ltd, a
wholly owned subsidiary that includes Signet's Kay Jewelers and
Jared U.S-based chains, as of June 30. He will replace William
Montalto.
Hrabak has been the head of Sterling's merchandising for the
last five years.
Signet gets more than 80 percent of its revenue in the
United States, where sales at stores open at least a year rose
9.2 percent over the recent holiday season. The remainder comes
from its British chains.
Signet shares were up 2 percent to $47.02 in morning
trading.