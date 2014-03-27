Kay Jewelers parent sees same-store sales rise 3-4 pct in 2014

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 Signet Jewelers Ltd, the owner of the Kay Jewelers chain, on Thursday forecast more growth in same-store sales this new fiscal year, helped by its push into branded, exclusive jewelry.
Shares rose nearly 4 percent. Signet, which last month said it had reached a deal to buy smaller rival Zale Corp, expects sales at stores open at least a year to rise between 3 percent and 4 percent this new fiscal year.
For the quarter ended February 1, Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 4 percent, helped by higher sales in brand-name, exclusive jewelry at its Kay chain.
At Signet's British chains, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones, which generate about one-sixth of revenue, business perked up and same-store sales rose 5.7 percent.
Signet reported net income of $175.2 million or $2.18 per share for the quarter, which included the holiday season, compared to a profit $171.8 million, or $2.12 per share last year. Total sales rose 3.4 percent to $1.56 billion.
Signet raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 18 cents per share. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.