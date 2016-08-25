UPDATE 1-Signet Jewelers' comparable sales drop, cuts FY profit forecast

(Adds details, shares)

Aug 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd reported an unexpected drop in comparable sales for the second quarter due to weaker demand for its Sterling and Zale lines of jewelry.

The company's shares tumbled about 12 percent to $83.89 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Sales at Signet's stores open for more than a year fell 2.3 percent in the quarter ended July 30.

Analysts on average were expecting sales to increase 1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Signet cut its current-year adjusted profit forecast to $7.25 to $7.55 per share, from $8.25 to $8.55 per share, citing challenging market conditions in energy-dependent regions.

Comparable sales at Sterling Jewelers, the company's biggest brand by revenue, fell 3.1 percent as shoppers moved away from buying higher priced jewelry.

Signet's net sales fell 2.6 percent to $1.37 billion in the quarter.

Net income rose to $81.9 million, or $1.06 per share, from $62.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Separately, the company said affiliates of private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP will invest $625 million in the company in the form of convertible preferred shares.

Jonathan Sokoloff, managing partner of Leonard Green & Partners, will join Signet's board as a part of the deal. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto)