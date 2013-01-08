版本:
Signet Jewelers' U.S. holiday season same-store sales up 4.7 pct

Jan 8 Signet Jewelers Ltd, the owner of the mid-priced Kay Jewelers chain, said same-store sales at its U.S. stores rose 4.7 percent during the holiday season.

Signet, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from the United States, said same-store sales fell 2.6 percent at its UK division in November and December.
