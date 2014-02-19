Signet to acquire Zale for about $690 mln

BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
Feb 19 Kay Jewelers parent Signet Jewelers Ltd said it would acquire smaller rival Zale Corp for $21 per share in cash, valuing the mid-tier jeweler at about $690 million.
The offer represents a premium of about 41 percent to Zale's close of $14.91 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Sees Q2 revenue $440 million-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.17-$1.25
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering