BRIEF-Signet Jewelers says Zale Corp deal to be financed through bank debt

BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
Feb 19 (Reuters) -
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - acquisition
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet Jewelers Limited and Zale Corporation sign agreement for signet to acquire zale Corporation
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - transaction would be valued at about $1.4 billion
* Signet-deal to be financed through bank debt, securitization of significant portion of signet's accounts receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q2 revenue $440 million-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.17-$1.25
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering