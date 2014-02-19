BRIEF-Signet Jewelers says Zale Corp deal to be financed through bank debt

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - acquisition

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet Jewelers Limited and Zale Corporation sign agreement for signet to acquire zale Corporation

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - transaction would be valued at about $1.4 billion

* Signet-deal to be financed through bank debt, securitization of significant portion of signet's accounts receivable portfolio