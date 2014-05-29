版本:
BRIEF-Signet jewelers enters into revolving credit agreement

May 29 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet enters into revolving credit agreement

* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $400.0 million 5-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $400.0 million 5-year senior unsecured term loan, and has a maturity date of may 27, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
