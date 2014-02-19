版本:
BRIEF-Signet Jewelers to buy Zale Corp for $21/share in cash

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Signet Jewelers - entered into definitive agreement for signet to acquire all of issued and outstanding stock of Zale for $21.00 per share in cash

* Signet Jewelers ltd - deal to be also financed through other debt financing

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet's offer represents a premium of 41% over Zale's closing price as of February 18, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
