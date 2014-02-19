BRIEF-Signet Jewelers to buy Zale Corp for $21/share in cash

BRIEF-UPS reports Q1 earnings per share $1.32
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
Feb 19 (Reuters) -
* Signet Jewelers - entered into definitive agreement for signet to acquire all of issued and outstanding stock of Zale for $21.00 per share in cash
* Signet Jewelers ltd - deal to be also financed through other debt financing
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet's offer represents a premium of 41% over Zale's closing price as of February 18, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Sees Q2 revenue $440 million-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.17-$1.25
* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering