UPDATE 2-Kay Jewelers' sales gains lift Signet quarterly results

* Q2 EPS 85 cents vs View 83 cents
* Same-store sales up 7.1 pct; US and Britain both gain
* Sees Q3 same-store sales up low- to mid-single-digit pct
* Shares up 1.3 pct premarket
Aug 23 Signet Jewelers Ltd
posted a larger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, with
big gains at its mid-priced Kay Jewelers chain spurring renewed
sales momentum.
Sales at all of its major chains rose and showed more vigor
in the second quarter that ended July 28 than in the preceding
quarter when U.S. consumer confidence waned and fears of a
worsening eurozone crisis led many middle-class shoppers to hold
off on buying jewelry.
At its U.S.-based Kay chain, which accounts for almost half
of revenue and caters to more price-conscious shoppers, sales at
stores open at least a year rose 12.5 percent, compared with a
2.1 jump in the first quarter. At Signet's higher-end Jared
stores, they rose 2.4 percent, after barely rising in the spring
quarter.
In the United States, Signet competes most directly with
Zale Corp and Tiffany & Co, which both report
results next week.
In Britain, sales continued to improve despite what Signet
had warned in May would be a "promotional" quarter. Its Ernest
Jones chain's same-store sales rose 4.4 percent. Still, the
company's gross margin there took a hit from shoppers'
preference for items that were on sale, Signet said.
Companywide, same-store sales rose 7.1 percent, compared
with a slower 1.2 percent in the preceding quarter.
Signet said it expected companywide same-store sales to be
up by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate this quarter.
The company forecast earnings of between 34 cents and 38
cents per share for the current quarter, compared with the 36
cents Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $70.7 million, or 85 cents per share,
from $66.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier,
beating Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents a share.
Its shares rose 1.3 percent to $48.10 in premarket trading
in New York, and were up 0.6 percent in London.