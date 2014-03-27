BRIEF-Signet CEO Q1 off to a good start

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 Signet Jewelers Ltd : * CEO says Zale Corp acquisition should close in calendar 2014 * CEO expects to utilize approx $600 million of receivables securitization and
$800 million of other debt financing to complete the transaction * CEO says Q1 sales off to "a good start"
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.