2014年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Signet CEO Q1 off to a good start

March 27 Signet Jewelers Ltd : * CEO says Zale Corp acquisition should close in calendar 2014 * CEO expects to utilize approx $600 million of receivables securitization and

$800 million of other debt financing to complete the transaction * CEO says Q1 sales off to "a good start"
